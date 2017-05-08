Spate of burglaries within two weeks in Sudbury area sparks police appeal

A series of burglaries which struck the Sudbury area within two weeks, including a break-in at the Country Park in Long Melford, has sparked a police plea for information.

Suffolk Police are currently investigating whether the incidents are linked, with four of them taking place between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, and anybody with information has been urged to come forward.

The incident at Long Melford County Park in Borley Road took place in the early hours of Saturday, May 6.

Officers were called at 12.25am to reports of a burglary in progress and quickly attended the scene, where they found a metal container had been broken into and a number of power tools had been stolen, including a chain saw, strimmer and winch.

Police are appealing for support to trace three individuals seen in the area in a dark, five-door vehicle.

All are described as being of slim build and were wearing hoods and full-face balaclavas.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 33262/17.

Shortly after, officers were called out just before 3am on Saturday, 6 May, to a report that an alarm had been activated at a business address in Hall Street, Long Melford.

They discovered the front door had been damaged and forced open and a quantity of high-value clothes were stolen.

An estate vehicle, possibleygrey in colour, was seen speeding away from the area in the direction of Bury St Edmunds — contact 101, quoting reference 33265/17, if you have information.

On Friday, May 5, only the day before, police were alerted between 11pm and 11.15pm, following an alarm activation at an address in Bildeston Road, Chelsworth, which is thought to have deterred the offenders who fled the scene.

Two doors were found to be damaged but nothing was found to be stolen — call 101, quoting reference 33473/17, with any information.

During this time, between 1pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday, offenders also attempted to break in to a business address in Bures St Mary.

The door panels of two business units in an industrial estate off Cuckoo Hill were found to be damaged, but no entry was gained and nothing was stolen — contact 101, quoting reference 37/33318/17, if you have information.

Finally, between 8.30pm on Monday 27 and 7.40am on Tuesday 28 April, an outbuilding at an address off Acton Road in Newman’s Green was forced open.

Numerous power tools were stolen, including chain and power saws, and manual tools, at an estimated value of several thousand pounds.

Anyone with information, please contact 101, quoting reference 37/31890/17.

Sergeant Matthew Paisley, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into each of these burglaries and we are investigating whether any are thought to be linked. If anyone has information regarding those responsible, I would urge them to get in touch with us.

“Whilst thieves typically look for the easy option by looking for gaps in security, some do come equipped with tools to aid their break in.

“I would therefore recommend that if you are storing high-value goods in an outbuilding, that you consider fitting an alarm and dusk to dawn security lights as these often deter thieves from committing the offence.”