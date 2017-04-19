Sophie’s friends sing to show her their support

Friends of a 24-year-old woman with kidney cancer have organised a music concert to raise funds for two of her favourite charities.

Sophie Claydon, from Moreton Hall, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in December and close family friend Tasha Barnes-Smith and her singing partner in Woolpit duo Harmonise, Victoria ‘Floss’ Beswick, wanted to do something to boost her morale.

So they have organised Sing for Soph at Thurston Community College on May 26 to raise cash for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Harmonise will perform with Tasha’s fiancé Travis Tanswell’s The Hot Shots and professional guitar and cello duo aCELLOstics,who are Travis’ brother Dylan and his girlfriend Georgina Lowe.

Tasha, a dance and performing arts teacher at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, said: “We are trying to make it really positive and something to celebrate how well Sophie is coping and how much she has achieved so far. She is an inspiration to us all with her determination and fight.

“We know there’s a long way to go, but we want this to be a celebration of what she has achieved and show how many people she has got behind her.”

Sophie said: “These charities are helping make sure I have the best and most comfortable experience during my treatment. I’d really love as many of you to come and have fun with us at the Sing for Soph concert.”

Sophie is getting involved with the concert, which will also feature a dance performance, raffle, a bar, and cupcakes and sweets for sale.

Floss, whose company Trident Marketing is promoting the show, said: “It will hopefully give Sophie a boost and it’s around the time of her birthday. From our point of view, anything we can do to raise a bit of money and give that bit of focus.”

The friends hope to raise £5,000. For tickets, at £10, or to donate a raffle prize, call 01473 823700.

Sophie’s brother, Free Press sports editor Russell Claydon, and her partner Peter Hart are doing a 150 mile cycle ride round Suffolk for Cancer Research UK and The Friends of Ipswich Town charity. Click here to donate