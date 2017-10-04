Sonic boom shakes Suffolk

A loud bang which has been heard over most of Suffolk today has been put down to a sonic boom from military aircraft.

The sound, which was heard from about 8.30am, had people from all over the county taking to social media.

Suffolk Police said on Twitter: “We can now confirm that the loud bangs heard across Suffolk this morning was a sonic boom produced by military aircraft.”

Reports from Elmswell, Stowmarket, Haughley and Great Barton said it shook buildings, trees and the ground as it went across the area.

Gillian Childs, who was in Badwell Ash,‏ said: “Anyone else hear a sonic boom over Suffolk at 0835 today? Thankfully, all windows intact!”

In Norfolk it was also heard in East Harling and Diss, it was also detected by the Elmsett seismic station, near Hadleigh.

Georgia Fry, from Thetford, said: “My entire house shook and my dining room doors swung open!”