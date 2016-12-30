Smile of Arran breaks the £120K barrier

A Sudbury-based charity which was set up after the death of a 13-year-old boy has raised £120,000 in two-and-a-half years since starting

Arran Tosh died in June 2014 just days after a brain tumour was discovered following an optician’s appointment.

At the time Arran was raising money for Cancer Research UK and following his death thousands of pounds was given to his online fundraising page.

He had also used his musical talents to busk to raise money for charity shops with his friends in Sudbury and raised money to send disabled and unwell children to Lourdes in France.

His charitable spirit and these donations inspired his family to set up the Smile of Arran Trust, which following countless different fudraising activities and events from across Suffolk, Essex and across the country, has now raised £120,000.

Arran’s mum Alison said: “To say we are overwhelmed is an understatement. We are inspired not only by the amount of children and families that have been helped, but also by the fundraising angels and heroes throughout the UK who have made this all possible.”

Most recently family friends Tracie and Des Webb, owners of Fatal Attraction Hair Design in Sudbury, hosted a fundraiser for Arran’s charity.

It was their 25th anniversary of the Sudbury salon and they also held a fundraiser in the Colchester shop. In total the business raised £778.

Again Sudbury’s Fat Face took donations during Black Friday weekend.

Mrs Tosh added: “We are overwhelmed at the amount of support we have had not only from our local villages but from fundraisers up and down the country.”

CLIC Sargent is one of the charities that benefits from monies raised by the trust.

The charity then organises Arran Grants to families whose children have brain tumours or brain cancer.

Currently the trust gives £15.000 a year to the charity. Due to the huge amount of fundraising this year CLIC Sargent has actually received £40.000 since October 2015, enabling them to help 199 children.

The monies have been spent in a number of ways by the families, including fun days out, therapy equipment at home, special food and paying utility bills.

Alison’s family in Scotland have also held a number of fundraisers and raised more than £5,000.

It is now hoped funds can be donated to a new hospital in Glasgow to purchase equipment used in operations to remove brain tumours in children.