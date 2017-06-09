Smell the roses at Daws Hall open day

One of the largest collections of old-fashioned roses can be seen at Daws Hall in Lamarsh this month.
The nature reserve will be open on Sunday, from 1pm to 5pm, as well as June 18 and 25, in aid of various charities.
The gardens also contain a large number of rare and unusual trees and shrubs, including a 400-year-old cedar and one of the largest tulip trees in the country.
Iain Grahame, owner of Daws Hall, said: “The roses we have are not ones you will find in a florist’s shop, nor are they the ones with no scent. These are genuine old-fashioned varieties interspersed with species from all over the world.” Entrance is £6 for adults.