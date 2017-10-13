Sketches of Sudbury compiled into calendar in aid of tourist information centre

Scenic views of Sudbury capturing everyday life have been compiled in a 2018 calendar to raise funds for the tourist information centre.

The artist behind the sketches is designer Robin Drury, who is also a Sudbury town councillor.

“I volunteered to do the calendar because the arts centre desperately needs funding,” he said.

Mr Drury used his artistic flare to create sketches of various scenes around town.

“They’re not traditional views of what you see in sketches and there’s a lot of cars in the roads,” he said.

“I don’t cut out the everyday hustle and bustle of general life – they’re not quaint scenes.”

The calendar features views from the top of St Peter’s, a street scene on Market Hill, and All Saints’ Church in Ballingdon.

The sketches reflect Mr Drury’s view of the town, including bird’s-eye views, which he is fond of.

“I quite like the old part of the town with its medieval buildings,” he said.

The calendar will be available to purchase at Sudbury Market on Saturday.