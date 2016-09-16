Sir Simon Hughes coming to Sudbury

Former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes is taking part in a public event in Sudbury – In conversation with Lord Andrew Phillips – on Friday, October 7.

Local Liberal Democrat Tony Platt said: “This will be an excellent opportunity to raise the profile of Liberal Democrats in Sudbury and Cornard.”

Simon Hughes was MP for Bermondsey and the northern part of Southwark from 1983 until 2015.

During that time he was a front bench spokesman in the House of Commons for the Liberals and Liberal Democrats until 2013, including a period as deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2010 and as Federal Party President from 2004 to 2008.

From December 2013 to May 2015 he was Minister of State for Justice and Civil Liberties.

The event takes place at 7.45pm at the United Reformed Church, School Street, Sudbury. Tickets are free but must be reserved by calling 01787 375080.