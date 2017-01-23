Singer/songwriter signed to ‘biggest label’

A Suffolk teenage singer/songwriter has become the youngster ever person to sign with the world’s biggest independent music publisher, just days before his 17th birthday.

In the week that Suffolk sensation Ed Sheeran reached number one and two in the charts with his new releases, Rhys Butterworth-Bowman has been announced as Peermusic’s latest signing and he has shared his dreams of joining Ed as one of the world’s biggest stars.

Having grown up, and still living on the outskirts of Sudbury, Rhys attributes his success to a lot of hard work and a sprinkling of luck.

“It’s part luck. But you make your own luck. You have go to work hard and keep trying,” said Rhys, who turned 17 on Tuesday.

“One of my videos was spotted online. But I added a lot of record labels on Facebook. A guy from Warner shared one of my videos and that’s how I met my manager.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been working on this for about a year without being able to tell anyone.”

It started because he was doing covers on Facebook. His cover of Chaka Khan’s ‘Ain’t nobody’... attracted the attention of his now manager who called him.

Together the pair have worked on finding Rhys a deal, meeting lots of prospective partners, including major well-known labels, before deciding to join Peermusic.

“As well as being able to offer a lot more doors for writings sessions and financial support, they look after you creatively and develop you as an artist without thinking too much about the business side,” said Rhys, suggesting this might not be the case at some of the more traditional names in the business.

Although the deal has been struck and he has a number of his own songs penned, Rhys is in no hurry to start selling singles and albums.

Equally disappointing for fans is the fact that there are no live gigs lined up.

“I want to make sure that my songs are going to be the best the can be before we release anything,” he said.

Instead he is focusing on writing more songs and improving so that when the time comes he is ready to take the World by storm.

He continues to study music technology at West Suffolk College and would like to work in music production if a career as an artist doesn’t work out, but for now the dream is to be a performer.

“It sounds quite ambitious but I want to be nationally or internationally one of the biggest names in music.

“That’s the dream.”