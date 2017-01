A second Women’s Institute group is to be set up in Sudbury. The group will meet in the mornings, with Sudbury Gainsborough WI group meetings in the evenings.

Both existing and new members are encouraged to join the group.

Anybody interested is asked to go to a meeting at The Friends’ Meeting House in Friars Street, Sudbury on Monday, January 30 at 10am.

Fore more information call 01787 737251 or email smbeavan@waitrose.com