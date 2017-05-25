Search is on for charity of the year

Sainsbury’s in Sudbury is calling for nominations for its charity of the year scheme.

At the end of May, the store will shortlist three charities for customers to vote for.

The winning charity will receive a year of fundraising and support from the store.

Shoppers will be able to vote in store and online between June 12 and 25.

Store manager Jo Francis said: “There are so many fantastic charities which do brilliant work in our community.

“We’ve had a great year working with Age UK’s Chilton Club, raising £900, and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.”

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity. Applications forms can be collected in store. Nominations close on May 28.