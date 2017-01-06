Search for a Sudbury beauty queen

A Sudbury history group is hoping to find out the identity of a beauty queen who is probably now a pensioner. She once rode through Sudbury streets enthroned on a vintage Rolls Royce as queen of carnival and her triumph is recorded in Sudbury’s historic photo archive but not her name.

Now Sudbury Museum Trust, which runs the archive, wants to include the photo and its story in the 2017 Caught on Camera presentation on January 20 at the Quay Theatre.

“Unfortunately we don’t know her name or when the photo was taken although at a guess it was in the 1960s,” said David Burnett, who will be presenting the programme of recent additions to the collection.

This now contains more than 1,000 images which can be viewed online and from a console in the Heritage Centre in Gaol Lane. The big screen presentation at the Quay begins at 7.30pm and tickets are £7.

The Trust has already discovered information about the vintage Rolls which dates from 1925. The vehicle is known as a ‘Twenty’ because of its 20 horse power engine. The present owner lives in Kent and is a member of the Royal Royce Enthusiasts’ Club.

Information on the date of the carnival and the identity of the queen should go to David Burnett on 01787 371880.