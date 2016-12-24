School supports town foodbank

Staff and pupils at a Sudbury school have been hard at work collecting donations to give to a local foodbank.

A car full of goodies has been sent to the Storehouse Sudbury Foodbank to make Christmas a bit brighter for struggling families in the Sudbury area.

Donations had been given by sixth formers and staff at Ormiston Sudbury Academy to the charity which works out of the Christopher Centre in the town. The foodbank is part of the Stour Valley Vineyard Church.

If you have a need for an emergency food bag or know someone who does, please call 07973 710905.

There are collection points for the foodbank in Sudbury Waitrose, Ipswich Building Society in Sudbury, and the East of England Co-Ops in Lavenham, Long Melford and Great Cornard.