School’s art on show in library

Pupils in front of the new Woodhall Primary School art exhibition in Sudbury Library.

Woodhall Primary School’s artwork is being displayed to the public at Sudbury Library.

Headteacher Matthew Fuller said: “This is a fantastic idea and a wonderful way to showcase the work of our young artists.”