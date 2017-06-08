School parking a problem on streets across Sudbury and Great Cornard

Complaints about dangerous and illegal parking outside a Sudbury primary school prompted a strong reaction from Free Press readers, who say it is a widespread problem.

On the Free Press Facebook page, residents and parents voiced their concerns on problem parking outside Woodhall Primary School, as raised by Ryan Wiseman and Jennie Schofield in May, and at other schools in Sudbury and Great Cornard.

Sudbury Jennie Schofield unhappy with parking by parents picking up their children from Woodhall Primary School. Picture Mark Westley

Some residents suggested the building of extra homes near Woodhall Primary had caused the chaos, while others suggested nearby car parks, including at B&Q, could be an alternative solution.

However, B&Q has confirmed its car park is for customer parking only.

On the Facebook page, readers shared their concerns for both Woodhall and other schools in the area, including around Pot Kiln Primary School and Wells Hall Primary School in Great Cornard and roads near Ormiston Sudbury Academy, Hillside Special School and Tudor Primary School in Sudbury.

Keith Lewis wrote: “I live in Rosemary Gardens and people just think they can park anywhere. Many a time, people just casually park in my car space, and I live right at the bottom.

“Rosemary Gardens is not a drop-off point so you can take your kid to school. One day someone is going to get knocked over.”

Pip Rush suggested more parents should walk their children to school.

She wrote: “How many people who drive their children to school live within a 10 to 15-minute walk of the school?

“Rather than worrying about parking, which I agree is a problem in any school, maybe we should look at ways of reducing car use?”

Matthew Fuller, headteacher of Woodhall Primary School, said the school had sent a message to all parents reminding them to respect the school’s neighbours when parking.

He added: “Our advice to them would be to avoid blocking junctions and private driveways.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and continue to give advice to parents when appropriate.”

Suffolk Police said they were aware of issues around Woodhall Primary School.

A spokeswoman said: “Parking outside schools is an issue that is regularly raised with police, and officers and PCSOs will look to carry out parking enforcement wherever and whenever possible, alongside other duties.

“Penalty notices will be issued if vehicles are found to be illegally parked or causing an obstruction.

“Sadly, there remain a number of drivers who persist in parking inconsiderately, which can also affect the safety of both pedestrians and road users.

“We would urge all motorists to park legally, considerately and responsibly.”