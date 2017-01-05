School fair raises £1K for local causes

After a count-up it has been announced a Georgian-themed Christmas Fair which united pupils from three schools raised more than £1,000.

Organisers of the fair, which was held at Thomas Gainsborough School shortly before Christmas, said they were delighted with the amount raised.

Pupils from the Great Cornard school ran a number of stalls while country dancing, choir performances and the chance to star in a special Georgian-themed photograph were among the attractions at the annual event.

For the first time, the fundraising fair saw Year 6 pupils from the village’s Wells Hall Community Primary School and Pot Kiln Primary School also attend.

Amie Butcher, assistant headteacher at Thomas Gainsborough School, said: “It was a great way to bring all the schools together and to do something for the local community.

“We are delighted with the amount raised, which will go towards local causes, and we would like to thank everyone who supported the event.”