Save Post Office bid in Nayland gathers momentum

Villagers have been asked to pledge cash for a community business to run their sub post office and shop.

A public meeting was held last month to update villagers on progress towards keeping Nayland Community Store up and running once Nayland postmistress Patsie Ford retires this year.

A Save Our Post Office team was formed to look into the idea of the village running the facility, and organisers gave an update to residents at a well-attended public meeting that Nayland Community Store Ltd has been formed, and hopes are that it will be selling shares to interested villagers.

Save Our Post Office chairman Simon Carter said: “It started as an informal inquiry which has gathered momentum.

“We have formed a community benefit society with four directors and we are preparing a business plan, but we have to find out if the Post Office will allow us the run the franchise.”

He said the public meeting was held to update villagers, and to find out if they would support the plan financially.

“It’s a lovely old shop in Nayland. A Post Office is important to many people in the village as a local social hub,” said Mr Carter.

He said another public meeting, in late May or June, would hopefully be able to report the response from the Post Office.