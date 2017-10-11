Running craze starts in Clare country park

Clare Castle Country Park is the latest venue to host a parkrun – a five-kilometre running event that takes place every Saturday morning in 15 countries across five continents.

Organising the Clare run was the brainchild of resident Sarah Bevan, who saw the first parkrun in Clare Castle Country Park take place at the weekend.

She said: “The Clare parkrun committee has enjoyed running for many years and, after taking part in parkruns in other areas, it has developed into an enjoyable hobby.

“It has become patently obvious that Clare has a growing coterie with aspirations of improving health, as well as engaging more socially with others in the area.

“We are thrilled to now have the opportunity to be able to share this with other like-minded people within the local area. We wanted to give something back to our local community.”

Sarah added: “Each parkrun event is run entirely by volunteers.

“We’ve been delighted that so many people have been prepared to give up time to train as a volunteer and be there to meet the strict safety and operational requirements of parkrun for each event.”

Originally founded in the UK in 2004, parkrun events are free and are open to both adults and children.

Starting at 9am every Saturday in Clare, Sarah said the parkrun is for everyone to take part, whatever their level of fitness.

Runners are required to register at www.parkrun.org.uk and their results after each event are processed and uploaded online.

The course comprises of three approved laps, starting and ending at the park centre. Organisers say the run usually lasts no more than an hour.

Anyone interested in joining, can visit www.parkrun.org.uk/clarecastle.