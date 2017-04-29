Runners’ marathon effort for charities

After only a few months experience, a Glemsford runner nearly landed himself a second shot at the London Marathon on Sunday, raising more than £1,000 in the process.

Todd Lewis, from Silk Factory Row, only decided to run the marathon in November and found out he had a place on Christmas Eve.

Since then, the 54-year-old has run more than 540 miles in training, ready for the big event which he completed in three hours and 21 minutes – just one minute outside the automatic qualification time for his age.

He said: “I thought ‘I’m not having that’, so I’ve booked another marathon which acts as a qualifier in a couple of weeks.”

He was running for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, raising £1,185.90 of his £2,000 target.

“We had a black labrador and he was always a big part of our life,” said Todd. “We sponsored a guide dog all last year. There is no emotional connection, but I just thought it was the perfect charity.”

Todd will also be holding a car boot sale in the grounds of Melford Hall on May 21 for the charity. Pitches are £5, with free entry for visitors but with donations welcomed. To book, call 07957889479.

“We’re trying to be a bit different, so you may see a boat, a caravan, a car, a van or a horse box for sale,” he said.

Sara Marie Burnham, 31, from Sudbury, completed the race, her first after 11 years of applying, in four hours and 57 minutes.

Adrian Stohr, 41, from Clermont Avenue in Sudbury, struggled with injury, finishing in seven hours and 18 minutes. He raised money for Children with Cancer. He was helped in the race by Paul Botterill, 33, from Head Lane, Great Cornard, who also ran for the charity as it had previously supported his son.

Vicki Holland, 33, who grew up in Hadleigh, completed it in five hours and 40 minutes, running for Cancer Research UK.

Claire Fradley, 37, from Lime Walk, Acton, ran the marathon for Heads Together, completing it in 4:53.

Sharon Wright, 45, raised £2,352 for Target Ovarian Cancer. Sharon, from Priory Walk, Sudbury, finished in just under five hours.

Helen Wright, 41, from High Street, Acton, ran it in four hours and 25 minutes, raising £1,900 for Diabetes UK.

Claire Rooke, from Angel Lane, Glemsford, completed it in six hours and 31 minutes, raising £2,000 for BackCare.

Sudbury’s deputy town clerk Jodie Budd, from High Street, Long Melford, completed the race in five hours and 35 minutes, raising £2,500 for the NSPCC.

She had been training with Claire Rooke and Ann Alexander, who finished in five hours and 40 minutes, having raised £1,300 for National Osteoporosis Society.

Oscar Knebel, 26, from Richard Burn Way, Sudbury, ran it in a little over four hours, raising £1,600 for Each.

Emma Herbert, 26, from Gainsborough Road, Sudbury, finished in five hours and 45 minutes. She ran in memory of her grandmother and has raised £2,100 for The Brain Tumour Charity.