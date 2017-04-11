Rousing concert on St George’s Day

A London-based young orchestra is performing at St Peter’s in Sudbury on St George’s Day, April 23, to raise money for Help for Heroes.

The British Light Music Orchestra is playing popular excerpts from stage and screen, and will be joined by local choir Liston Voices and guest soprano Marilyn Hill Smith.

Musical numbers will include HMS Pinafore, Me and My Girl, The Archers, Desert Island Discs, 633 Squadron, Dambusters and, in her centenary year, a tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.

The fundraising event is being organised and hosted by Long Melford-based professional conductor Ian McMillan.

Tickets, priced at £15, are on sale from the tourist information centre and include a song sheet and Union Jack to wave.