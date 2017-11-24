ROUND-UP: Youngsters across Suffolk raise thousands for Children In Need

Everything from children wearing spotty clothes to school, cake sales, to teachers getting messy in a version of the I’m A Celebrity television show, took place to raise money for Children in Need.

At Glemsford Primary Academy, £410 was raised from lots of different events.

Maria Varga and Sophie Webb enjoy a games afternoon at Woodhall Primary School.

Assistant headteacher Charlie Martin said: “This was some of the best fundraising we have seen in a long time, and it was great to see so much support throughout the school.”

Long Melford Primary School staged a show called I’m a Teacher...Get Me Out of Here with staff bravely agreeing to taste delicacies and search for objects to raise money for Children in Need.

Taking part were three teachers, Mr Vale-Smith, Mr Morton and Mr Aitken. Pupils wore pyjamas and spotty clothes for the day.

On Saturday, Jack Farmer, age nine, from Acton cycled 24 miles around Alton Water, raising £362. His mum and uncle accompanied him, reporting that he found it a bit difficult in places but thoroughly enjoyed himself.

Glemsford Children in Need 2017

Wells Hall Primary School staff and pupils braved the wintry weather hoping to raise thousands of pounds in a series of four-mile rambles in nearby Cornard Country Park and a charity hula-hoop challenge.

The children, who were sponsored by families and friends, were greeted by Pudsey Bear who put in an appearance to congratulate them on their efforts.

Kieran Lawler, PE specialist and learning mentor, said: “The whole school was involved and we are all very proud of the children. We are hoping to raise around £4,000 for Children in Need, which is such a great cause.”

The walkers were accompanied by clarinet and tambourine players and, as an extra surprise, Wilma the Lion, mascot of the Suffolk Football Association, turned up while PCSO Grant Skeggs accompanied the children.

Wells Hall Primary Children in Need

At Woodhall Primary School children had a non-uniform day, with staff and children wearing something yellow or spotty. They also had a games afternoon.