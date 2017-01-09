Rotary raises thousands

Ahead of Christmas Sudbury Rotary Club held a number of street collections in the town centre including outside the Library where Santa could be found in his grotto.

From the collections and the visits to Santa for local children, the group managed to raise £897.

In addition, Sudbury Rotary Club had a very busy pre-Christmas period also running the annual schools concert and the Christmas Tree Festival in St Peter’s as well as the Tree of Memories. These events raised a further £5,300 which will be distributed to the club’s local and international charities.

Rotary member Tony Platt said: “The Rotary is grateful to everyone who as usual has shown such generosity.”