Roper victorious in Hare & Hounds race

Jake Roper was the winner of the latest one hour Hare and Hounds race organised by Sudbury Motorcycle Club at Little Hadham, Hertfordshire.

The club wants to promote events for youngsters who ride elsewhere outside of East Anglia, with this race solely for 12 to 16 year olds.

FOURTH PLACE: Georgia Potter flies through the woodland course

This latest event saw 12 riders in action, including three girls, and the course was laid out in the wood, which included an easy route to and through the bog.

Once again the competitors had to run their bikes and first away was Roper, closely followed by half the field.

Following Roper on the first lap were Max Brown, Joe Phillips and Doug Lote, while further down Jemma Sargeant and Maisy Hockney were holding off Louis Dutton.

On lap two, Roper opened up a big lead over Phillips, who had in the meantime passed Lote, Georgia Potter moved into fourth place, while Dutton had moved up from 12th to fifth.

Following a little further behind were Max Brown, Will Belton, Evan Brown, Archie Gunton, Evan Herbert and Hockney.

On the next lap it was Phillips who was first round with a commanding lead over Roper, who had struggled through the bog, while Potter slipped past Lote and Dutton was chasing hard.

As the race progressed Roper was gaining on Phillips and just over the half hour mark it was neck-and-neck.

On the next lap, Roper regained the lead and for the rest of time he kept extending his advantage, which was a good thing for him as he flipped his bike over in the bog and lost several seconds as a result.

On the last few laps, Phillips was gaining on Roper, who had decided to pace himself as he had a good lead to take the win, while Dutton had passed Potter for third.

Potter had to hold off a determined Lote for fourth place as the race came to an end.

It was another successful event organised by the Sudbury club who would like to thank the parents for their help and assistance.