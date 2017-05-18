Roger is thanked for long service at Sudbury St Peter’s

The outgoing chairman of the Friends of St Peter’s was presented with gifts at the weekend to thank him for his service during 27 years in the role.

Roger Green, who has been involved with the group in some capacity since 1973, received the presents at St Peter’s on Saturday during an interval in a concert featuring the Colchester Military Wives, which included an organ performance by Mr Green.

He recently stepped down as chairman of the friends charity, which is responsible for looking after St Peter’s in the centre of Sudbury – one of the town’s landmark community buildings.

The gifts, which included dinner and an overnight stay at the Great House in Lavenham, were provided by other members of the Friends of St Peter’s and Sudbury Rotary Club, where Mr Green is also the secretary.

Sudbury’s deputy mayor Sue Ayres said a few words, while fellow long-serving member of the Friends of St Peter’s, Joan Garden, also delivered a valedictory speech.

During Mr Green’s tenure as chairman, St Peter’s on Market Hill became established as a hub for events in Sudbury.

These include farmers’ markets, art exhibitions, music concerts, Thursday’s popular Kettle and Fish café and the annual Christmas tree festival.

The venue attracts around 60,000 visitors every year, making it one of the most used redundant churches in the UK.

Mr Green will be replaced by Peter Gray, who has stepped up from vice-chairman.

