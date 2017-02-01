Road reopens after Sudbury sink hole repairs are completed

A main road in Sudbury has reopened after works to repair a large sink hole have been completed.

A burst water main caused the ‘massive’ sinkhole to open up on January 20, in Newton Road, one of the main routes in and out of Sudbury.

Sinkhole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Photo: Anglian Water.

At the time a spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “A burst water main washed the soil away from underneath the road, that’s why this hole has opened up.”

This morning an Anglian Water spokeswoman confirmed the repairs had finished last night and the road had now been fully reopened.

She added: “We are very grateful to local residents for their patience while we repaired the main and the road itself.

“It was a big job and the team have worked hard to get it completed as soon as possible.”