River Stour pathway nears conclusion

Councillors recently gave an update on the River Stour pathway saga.

Residents in both Great Cornard and Sudbury have grown increasingly frustrated as despite 15 years of talks they have still not seen a pathway built along the river connecting Sudbury and Cornard.

The main issue has surrounded negotiations between Sudbury and Long Melford District Angling Association and Babergh District Council over a small piece of land around 50 yards long that is needed to connect the two ends of the pathway.

Last week Jan Osborne, Babergh district councillor for Sudbury told members and residents at a Sudbury Town Council meeting hat negotiations were coming to a conclusion.

She said: “We are reluctant to put anything in the press that would jeopardise this as we are very near to having a conclusion in the spring.

“I hope to come back to the next full council [In February] with the outcome of this. It is looking good.

“I know it’s taken a long time and people have been very frustrated about this.”

Monies were set aside for the path as part of a Section 106 agreement with the developer when the Bakers Mill development in Great Cornard was agreed to.

As well as being offered a small piece of land to connect Cornard and Sudbury, the angling association has also offered a much larger piece of land, including the short strip, to Babergh.

A spokesman for Babergh District Council said: “While negotiations are continuing, we’re hopeful we can bring this matter to a successful conclusion very soon.”