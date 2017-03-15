Rich roast and loyal fans make shop a success

Despite having to close when a fire devastated nearby buildings, the owners of The Coffee House in Sudbury say business is booming.

Run by Sudbury sisters Katie and Claire Barnbrook, and their friend Marie Bernadine-Dann, the Gainsborough Street venture is celebrating a minor milestone.

The good news come despite intense competition – 12 more coffee shops have opened since they started, including Costa Coffee and Paddy & Scott’s.

The sister’s mother, Janet Miller, said: “The Coffee House just celebrated four years in business and, despite road closures, numerous competitors and, of course, the fire in Friars Street when they had to close for 10 days, they are doing really well.

“They even had a special day on the anniversary of the fire where they gave away free coffees to all the emergency services. I am very proud of them and their success story.”

Katie, 36, previously worked in a sandwich bar in Sudbury and, when independent greengrocers C A Watson closed in Gainsborough Street in 2012, she decided to approach the bank about renovating the space and setting up a coffee shop.

She opens at 7am to catch early morning commuters and has a loyal customer base.