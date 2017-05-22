Returning street fair in urgent need of volunteers

Organisers behind the Long Melford Street Fair say this year’s event can at least equal last year’s success – but they say volunteers are urgently needed to achieve this.

Taking place this summer, it is set to feature two stages of live music, an entertainment area, a fun fair, more than 100 stalls, vintage displays and classic cars – all with the hope of emulating the 2016 fair, which drew thousands of visitors from across East Anglia.

It will be the second year the fair is run by a team of volunteers, who took over the organisation from Long Melford Parish Council after last year’s event had been on the verge of being cancelled.

Stuart Poole, chairman of the Long Melford Street Fair Volunteer Group, currently a small core team of just four people, said they were looking forward to a successful event, but added it was “absolutely essential” they had more help.

“The overall objective is to have a nice family summer event. Life is too short, so let’s have a good time,” said Mr Poole.

“I think it can equal last year. Considering it was the first time we ran the event, I think it was absolutely superb.

“I’ve lived in Long Melford for 41 years, I had never seen anything like it.

“I think it’s an important event to keep running. It’s a voluntary thing, so people do it for the love of the village and the area they live in.

“If we can get enough people involved, it’s not a lot of time out of the day and they can still enjoy the rest of it.”

He explained they were looking for between 15 and 20 extra volunteers to help set up the event and perform various duties on the day, including emergency first response, manning the car parks and clearing litter, all in rotating shifts.

The 2017 Long Melford Street Fair is set to run on Sunday, July 9, from 2pm to 7pm.