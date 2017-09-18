Residents’ group campaigns against proposed development at Hadleigh Quarry

Plans to develop a working mineral site at Hadleigh Quarry have raised major safety concerns among residents.

Proposals to install a series of silt lagoons and a wash plant on the site at Peyton Hall Farm have been submitted by owners J T Few Plant Hire Ltd.

HADLEIGH Hadleigh Quarry, Peyton Hall Farm, Hadleigh Alan Shepherd is launching a petition against a planning application to build new facilities at Hadleigh Quarry. Picture Mark Westley

The company wants to install the machinery to enable it to complete the second stage of processing raw materials, which currently have to be transported to another site in Great Blakenham.

The proposal outlines that current access out of Aldham Mill Hill and south on to the A1071 to east Anglia would not be affected, while daily movements of between 30 and 40 lorries in and out of the quarry would remain the same.

A planning statement issued on behalf of J T Few Plant Ltd said: “As such, the proposals will not result in any additional impact in terms of journey movements or traffic in general.”

Alan Shepherd, 61, who lives just 250 metres from the site, in Ivy tree Lane, has raised several issues surrounding the development.

Mr Shepherd, who is a member of The Aldham Tye and Ivy Tree Lane Residents’ Group, has asked Suffolk County Council to clarify the number of vehicle movements, which he believes are incorrect.

“I don’t think the road or quarry could take 30 to 40 lorries a day,” he said.

“There’s going to be an increase in traffic which is going to have a bigger impact on the neighbourhood.”

The planning statement outlines that the only change in infrastructure would involve a modification from the haul road to the quarry base to install the silt lagoons.

Mr Shepherd, however, is concerned about the impact on the landscape.

He said the stockpiles do not cause a problem at the moment, but he is worried about the height they could reach if the proposals are agreed.

“I think it could be a bit of an eye sore,” he said.

The planning statement claims the plant “would not be visible from ground level in the surrounding area”.

It states that, because the plant would be located within the quarry, “it is considered to be appropriate with its immediate surroundings,” and would remain out of sight.

Public feedback on the planning application closed on Monday.