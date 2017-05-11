Renovated care home in Hadleigh to create up to 50 jobs

A Hadleigh care home that was forced to close after a damning inspection is to reopen under a new name after being renovated.

Hadleigh Hall, formerly Friars Hall Nursing Home, has become the 29th care home under the ownership of Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare Group.

New care home opening in the building formerly known as Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh, now named Hadleigh Hall. Pictured; One of the bedrooms PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The 54-bed home in Friars Road, on the edge of Hadleigh, will eventually create more than 50 jobs, with the home’s new manager Emma Beckett from Hadleigh.

“Following a previously poor reputation Mrs Beckett said she now hoped it could become integrated with the community.”

“It’s a lovely building in a great town. It would be great if we could get it into the forefront of the community.”

She said this meant getting the right employees in to run the home to ensure it was people centred.

She would ideally like it to be enjoyed by the community as a whole, with events at the home, as well as getting the residents involved in community events where possible.”

Mrs Beckett added that the building looked very impressive and she was delighted to be working for a company that wanted to invest in giving high quality care.

The owners hope to welcome the first residents by the end of the month.

A six-figure sum has been spent on refurbishing the 19th century property ahead of the opening.

Kingsley’s operations director Debbie McGovern said: “We fell in love with the building as soon as we saw it.

“This is a wonderful location to offer 24-hour short and long-term nursing, residential and dementia care.

“We have wonderful landscaped gardens and excellent views across rolling Suffolk countryside, and yet we are just on the edge of Hadleigh and only a short drive away from Ipswich and Sudbury.”

She stressed it was a completely fresh start for the home under the new ownership of a renowned national provider.

She said: “As a company, we are passionate in our belief that older people should have the best possible quality of life. Providing first class care will be at the heart of everything we do at Hadleigh Hall.

“Our staff treat residents as they would their own family and at all times respect the fact that they are individuals with their own needs and preferences.

“Our interest in our residents is genuine; we learn from listening, engaging and responding to feedback. Above all else, Hadleigh Hall is our residents’ home.”

The home hit the headlines last year when families were left rushing to find places before Christmas after it was forced to close following a damning report by inspectors the Care Quality Commission.

The home was visited over five dates in November and December last year when managed by previous owner Lalitha Samuel.

In a report published in January, the home was rated as ‘inadequate’ in all five areas by the CQC, with criticism of the management and staffing levels, with one incident leading to a police investigation.

Operations manager for the new owners, Helen Gosling, added: “We are managing Hadleigh Hall in a very special way in that the focus of every member of staff, whatever their job, will be the social needs of the residents.”

She said that in home manager Emma Beckett, they had selected someone with vast experience in the care sector and someone who shared Kingsley’s values.

The home is currently recruiting for a range of positions, including support workers and domestics.

Kingsley was established in 1999 by Daya Thayan and his wife Sumi, with the purchase of their first care home in Lowestoft.

Since then the family-owned business has grown into a national provider, employing 1,600 people and caring for more than 1,100 residents.

Mr Thayan said: “Every home we run must be of a standard that would be fitting for my own parents.”

