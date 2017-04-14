Reminder about rules for Sudbury water meadows

A reminder about the bylaws in force for Sudbury’s Meadows has been issued after the sunny weekend saw lots of visitors using the beauty spot.

Common Lands ranger Adrian Walters said bylaws include not disturbing or approaching cattle, and keeping control of dogs and not allowing them to worry cattle, wildlife or other users.

Putting up tents, lighting fires, fireworks or barbecues, leaving litter, using metal detectors, riding bikes or motorbikes or launching or landing aircraft are also not allowed.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to remind users of Sudbury Common Lands about the bylaws,” he said.

The bylaws as well as information for dog walkers are on the charity’s website at www.sudbury commonlands charity.org . Incidents can be reported to the ranger on 01284 828219.