Redevelopment plans for St Leonards site

Developers have announced the purchase of a former hospital site in Sudbury, showing designs to turn the site into 12 new homes.

Horringer-based Hartog Hutton says it will deliver an “attractive scheme of 12 high quality homes”, including a one-bedroom flat, a pair of two-bedroom detached cottages, six three-bedroom houses and three four-bedroom homes at St Leonards.

The former hospital in Newton Road has been derelict since 2014 when services were transferred to the Sudbury Community Health Centre on the edge of the town.

Outline planning permission on the site was granted in September 2015.

Outbuildings at the hospital, described as unsightly by the developers, will be demolished in the plans, while the original Victorian hospital building will be retained.

A spokesman for the firm said: “This will provide character and dictate the style of the new homes, which will incorporate traditional materials as well as some original features.”

The former hospital is situated between Newton Road and Burroughs Piece Road.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to transform a brownfield site into a lovely collection of homes,” said George Wells, co-director of Hartog Hutton.

“As a niche residential developer we are excited to have the added interest of the original Victorian building to incorporate into our scheme. It will create a community that people will be proud to be a part of.”

Sudbury Society has given its backing to the project.

Speaking on behalf of the society, chairman Lorna Hoey said: “We approached the viewing of the plans this week with some trepidation in case the overall design which we had liked had changed significantly.

“We were pleased to find that the proposed development is substantially similar to the earlier scheme. The original building is retained and will be converted to residential use.

“New houses are placed within a good amount of green space, most of them being served by the existing access off Newton Road, and three occupying the rear service yard off Belle Vue Road, providing an attractive road frontage in its place.

“The proposals are a definite improvement on the earlier scheme in both design and internal planning quality of the houses.

“We felt that the planners had made the most of a very attractive site which has a great deal of potential.”

The proposal will now be sent to the local authorities, with the final decision to be taken by Babergh District Council’s planning committee.

The anticipated completion date is Autumn 2018 with the properties being sold by Fenn Wright in Sudbury.