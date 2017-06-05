Record breaking weekend for LeeStock music festival

It was a record breaking weekend for LeeStock as the event sold out for the first time.

Around 4,000 visitors attended the music festival in the grounds of Melford Hall, Long Melford, over the weekend, with Saturday a sell-out in the bright sunshine.

Chris Rix, centre, meets Goldie Lookin Chain. Photo by Allison Burke Photography.

Organiser Pete Keogh said he was certain the event would be record breaker.

“It went really well and we had record numbers,” said Mr Keogh.

“It’s definitely a record year at the bar and in terms of ticket sales.”

There are no figures yet, but it is hoped that the event will see a record amount donated to the Willow Foundation.

Gabby Rivers in front of Melford Hall. Photo by Allison Burke Photography.

The event in held in memory of Lee Dunford who died in 2006 from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Willow Foundation gave Lee and his band-mates a dream day out at a recording studio in London.

This year saw Toploader return to the event to headline on Sunday, with Newton Faulkner headlining on Saturday.

Other acts included Wheatus and Goldie Lookin Chain.

Goldie Lookin Chain took to the stage at LeeStock on Sunday evening.

“People were waiting from 10.30am on Saturday to get tickets,” said Mr Keogh, who added he was concerned they may have to turn people away for the first time.

“We had fireworks on the Saturday night as a surprise which went down really well. Newton Faulkner was amazing and Goldie Lookin Chain really got the party going on the Sunday.

“It is always a surprise how excellent people like Gabby Rivers and Phoebe Austin are.”

Also new this year was the comedy tent, with acts entertaining during the breaks in between the music, which Mr Keogh said was extremely popular.

Toploader headlined LeeStock on Sunday night.

Mr Keogh also praised the many volunteers who helped out, including The Round Table and scout groups from Halstead and Hadleigh.

*This year I attended my first LeeStock, coming along on the Sunday, and I can vouch for how brilliant an event it is.

Even when the rain came down people stayed out and were dancing along, including me, retreating to the comedy tent when the music stopped.

If you missed out this year then make sure you get your tickets nice and early next time as it continues to get bigger and better.

Photos by Mark Westley and Allison Burke

The crowd at LeeStock on Sunday night. Photo by Allison Burke Photography.

Leestock Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury The Brink band sign a few autographs Pictures Mark Westley

Leestock Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury The Comedy Tent Pictures Mark Westley

Leestock Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury Willow Charity Dan Parston, Jess Farnan, Claire Richardson, Sophie Martin and Dominic Heath Pictures Mark Westley

Leestock Melford Hall, Long Melford, Sudbury Harrison, Lily, Scarlett and Millie hide from the sun in a tent Pictures Mark Westley