REACTION: Bus users ‘disgusted’ at cuts to services to and from Sudbury

South Suffolk bus users have reacted angrily after the announcement of reductions to transport services between Sudbury and Great Cornard.

Bus company Beestons has confirmed that services 5 and 91C will be cancelled from September 4, with service 91 being re-routed to some of the stops on these two lines, arriving once every 90 minutes.

In response, regular users have urged service providers to reconsider and expressed concerns that more cuts could be on the way.

Fiona Johnston, of Monks Eleigh, told the Free Press: “I am disgusted by this latest news of bus reductions.

“I realise that I am not the only one, but it is a retrograde step for all others concerned, especially the elderly and those who do not drive or have a car, including mothers with young children.”

Ann Brignull, of Great Cornard, said: “Suffolk On Board say they have no direct involvement — maybe they should have and look at the wider picture.

“The elderly use the buses not just for shopping, but for a chat and to keep up with their friends. Friendships are made on the bus.

“What concerns me these people won’t be able to get out with less buses and they will need more care in their home.”

Gill Fox wrote on Facebook: “From where I live in Cornard to the Sudbury medical centre takes at most 10 minutes by car, but as a non driver it is a 2 hour round trip by bus which will soon take even longer!”

Others, meanwhile, asked whether the reduction in the number of bus lines running to and from Sudbury called into question the proposal to relocate the bus station to a different site in the town.

Robert Lewis, of Essex, said: “If there are going to be fewer buses on Sudbury’s streets, surely the argument for a new bus station is no longer valid. An upgrade to the existing station is all that’s needed.”

Another Free Press reader, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Obviously, it is hoped people will forget about all their objections to the station relocation and just be so grateful they still have some kind of bus service.

“Sudbury is already suffering from lack of good shops to draw people into the town. Now even if we had the shops, people won’t be able to get here anyway.”