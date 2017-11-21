Ram raiders steal cash machine after smashing into Halstead Co-op

Ram raiders fled with a cash machine after smashing into the Co-operative store in Halstead in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place at approximately 12.30am, when the perpetrators crashed a blue Transit van and a blue Nissan X-trail 4x4 into the doors of the Co-Op in Weavers Court, before stealing a freestanding cash machine.

Three men wearing balaclavas were subsequently seen running across the car park, then driving away in a dark saloon-type vehicle and the Transit, which was later found burnt out in Great Totham.

Essex Police are currently conducting an investigation at the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Anybody who has CCTV or dashboard camera footage from the time and locations stated, or who has any information about the incident, should contact Braintree CID on 101, quoting the incident reference number 19 of 21/11.

Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.