Ram raiders rip cash machine from Long Melford Co-op

A scene of devastation was left at the Co-operative store in Long Melford early this morning, after ram raiders ripped a cash machine from the wall.

Police were called out to Hall Street at approximately 01.55am to reports of four offenders using a digger to remove the ATM from the side of the shop.

The perpetrators then fled the scene in two stolen vehicles, one of which was stolen from the Woodhall Business Park in Sudbury on Saturday, November 11, and the other stolen from a location in Hertfordshire the same day.

The digger and ATM have since been located and recovered from the Ridgewell area by police officers.

Suffolk Constabulary are currently investigating the incident, and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity at these times or locations is urged to contact 101, quoting the incident reference number SC-12112017-31.