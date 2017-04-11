Racers to go head-to-head in returning Hadleigh Soapbox event

Organisers of Hadleigh’s second soapboax race are expecting even more competitors to take part in this year’s event.

Last year, around 30 people took to the starting grid before racing down Holbecks Hill in homemade karts, or karts offered for use by organisers Hadleigh Rugby Club, with 400 spectators turning up to line the track.

There has been so much interest in this year’s event that club officials have decided to stage the race earlier in the season, on Saturday, July 15.

With preparations now in full swing, the rugby club has been busy making sure there are enough components, namely wheels, to enable racers to come up with the best kart possible.

On Saturday, club staff visited Hadleigh Household Waste Recycling Centre on the hunt for parts.

A scavenging team, led by club captain Oli Beckerlegge, spent the morning dismantling a variety of scrap vehicles, with help from centre staff.

Oli said: “We’ve had an immense amount of interest in building karts, but know that sourcing wheels can be difficult. Thankfully, this is no longer a problem.

“My advice is to get going; once you start and get a basic frame, the rest should come together fairly quickly.

“I’d like to pass on our grateful thanks to the staff at the recycling centre who have joined other local businesses in really getting this going.”

The event, from 10am to 4pm, is being held to raise funds for the rugby club, particularly its junior sections.

To enter and for more details, visit the ‘Hadleigh Soapbox’ Facebook page, or call 07545 545 744.

Once registered, participants will be able to select their wheels free of charge.