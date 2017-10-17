Questions mount over Hadleigh Quarry plans as opponents fear development will expand

Opponents of development plans at Hadleigh Quarry say they fear the scope of the proposals could expand in the future, arguing the current application has been ambiguous on key details.

Plans to develop a working mineral site and construct silt lagoons and a wash plant on the site at Peyton Hall Farm were submitted earlier this year by owners J T Few Plant Hire Ltd.

But the The Aldham Tye and Ivy Tree Lane Residents’ Group, an organisation of concerned local residents, has launched a petition against the application, which has so far gained 81 signatures, and helped convince Hadleigh Town Council to reverse its earlier support and object to the plans.

The campaigners say the site owners have been unclear and misleading about noise, environmental and traffic impact, after an agent representing the developer corrected information from an earlier planning statement about lorry movements and water sourcing for the plant.

Graham Nourse, a planning consultant for the residents’ group, said: “Clearly, the potential usage of the site would be considerably in excess of just processing material taken from the site, with the clear potential to adversely impact on residential amenity.”

Alan Shepherd, a residents’ group member, told the Free Press: “We thought this might be a ploy all along.

“They are putting in machinery that’s totally over-specified for the site. Going forward, will they want to bring in material from outside? Maybe not now, but in a few years.”

But the developer says the impact of the proposals would be minimal, adding that it believed the mineral site would “actively contribute to the aggregate economy” of the area, and provide a range of minerals for local construction purposes.