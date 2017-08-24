Search

QD Stores in Sudbury and Hadleigh help chain to raise £37,000 for EACH

QD Stores cheque handover to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
The Sudbury and Hadleigh branches of QD Stores have helped to smash the chain’s fundraising target to give a huge boost of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

The company has raised £37,630, with stores across the region collecting donations through sky dives, bake sales, head shaves, coastal walks, climbing the O2 and more.

Combined with the cheque for £14,000 raised by QD Stores last year, it brings the total raised by the firm in aid of Each to almost £52,000.

The money will go towards Each’s Nook Appeal, which is raising money to build a new children’s hospice in Norfolk.

Each fundraiser Sophie Mayes said: “We want to say a huge thanks to everyone at QD Stores.

“They have been fantastic and their staff and customers have really got behind the appeal.

“We still have a way to go towards our £10 million target, but the support we receive from the community all adds up.”