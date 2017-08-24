QD Stores in Sudbury and Hadleigh help chain to raise £37,000 for EACH

The Sudbury and Hadleigh branches of QD Stores have helped to smash the chain’s fundraising target to give a huge boost of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

The company has raised £37,630, with stores across the region collecting donations through sky dives, bake sales, head shaves, coastal walks, climbing the O2 and more.

Combined with the cheque for £14,000 raised by QD Stores last year, it brings the total raised by the firm in aid of Each to almost £52,000.

The money will go towards Each’s Nook Appeal, which is raising money to build a new children’s hospice in Norfolk.

Each fundraiser Sophie Mayes said: “We want to say a huge thanks to everyone at QD Stores.

“They have been fantastic and their staff and customers have really got behind the appeal.

“We still have a way to go towards our £10 million target, but the support we receive from the community all adds up.”