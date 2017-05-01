Pupil praised for setting up self-help area in library

A kind-hearted student has been praised by his school after helping to set up a new scheme aimed at supporting fellow youngsters.

Thomas Dudden, a Year 10 student at Thomas Gainsborough School, was instrumental in helping to launch a shelf help scheme, which has seen an area of the schools’ library dedicated to books which help keep students mentally content and happy.

The 14-year-old, from Great Cornard, also set a junior friends of the library group and has worked closely with pupils from nearby Wells Hall Primary School.

“I have really enjoyed being a part of the shelf help team, knowing that this scheme is very helpful and relevant to people in a school environment,” said Thomas.

Amie Butcher, assistant headteacher at the school, added: “This initiative celebrates our values of resilience and commitment.

“Tom has been a great role model to lower year students and our feeder schools.

“He has been supported brilliantly by other Year 10 students to promote the scheme, run by Suffolk Libraries and the Reading Agency.

“We have always had a strong partnership with Suffolk Libraries and Suffolk County Council and we have a brilliant student support team and learning mentors.

“This is another fantastic way of supporting our students who perhaps need some advice and guidance.”

The shelf help initiative offers 35 books, chosen by young people and free for loan from any Suffolk library, on a wide variety of issues that teenagers might face in life.