Public urged to help craft Sudbury’s ‘Vision for Prosperity’ for next 20 years

Residents have been asked to help craft Sudbury’s future growth, after the publication of a plan that will shape development within the district for the next two decades.

Babergh District Council is seeking views for its ‘vision for prosperity’, a document which sets out the aspirations of people in the greater Sudbury area, the priorities for the town going forward and the plan for how each project will be implemented.

The document is part of the joint local plan by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, which launched its 12-week public consultation on Monday into where new homes should be built and what type they should be, the policies for economic growth and protecting the environment, and the strategy for delivering infrastructure, up to 2036.

Lee Parker, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for planning, said “The joint local plan is an important document that will shape how the districts will develop over the next 20 years.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to have their say, and I am hoping that all those who live or work in the districts will get involved.”

In the consultation, Sudbury has been described as Babergh’s main social and economic hub and it was “potentially facing a new era of large-scale growth and development”, with major proposals such as the Chilton Woods development and a new bypass.

There will be public consultation events at Hadleigh Town Hall on Wednesday, October 11, and Sudbury Town Hall on Thursday, October 12 – both from 2pm to 7pm.

People can also submit their comments online by going to www.babergh.gov.uk/jointlocalplan.

All submissions must be received by 5pm on Friday, November 10.