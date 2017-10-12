Public supports plan to convert Sudbury church into community centre

Plans to turn a soon-to-be defunct church in Sudbury into a community centre have been given a boost following a public meeting.

More than 70 people attended a meeting in Christ Church United Reformed Church in School Street on Sunday, with 19 organisations represented.

Five Sudbury men are behind the proposal to use the church as a new community space in the town.

The church is due to close at the end of the year due to falling congregation numbers.

The plans are being proposed by Lord Andrew Phillips, Roger Green, former chairman of the Friends of St Peter’s, organ builder David Tibbetts-Chaplin, Trinity Singers conductor Stephen Hogger and the Rev Malcolm Hill, a former minister of the church.

Rev Hill said: “The event was exploratory on the question of conversion of the buildings to community use.

“Many people responded, overwhelmingly agreeing with the welcome to all organisations, and suggesting several and varied uses of the premises.”

Mr Hill added: “Lord Phillips said that the chief feature is the intention of the proposers to convert the church premises to become a community centre, that it should be open to all citizens and organisations in the town and district.

“There remains much work to be done, including finding out the cost of buying or leasing the buildings, the adaptation to community use, the raising of funds for payment, the staffing required, and the formation of a charity/trust to administer the centre.”