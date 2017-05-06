Pub’s black tie event raises £1,100

The Fleece Hotel in Boxford raised more than £1,100 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association at a black tie fundraising evening.

At the event held earlier this month, guests were treated to a three-course meal, followed by auction to raise funds from the charity.

Fleece Hotel landlord Ben Wase said: “The evening was a resounding success. It was great to see the community come together to raise money and awareness for such an important cause.

“We are overjoyed with the amount raised and can’t wait for our next fundraising event. We’d like to thank all the businesses that donated prizes and to our guests for supporting the evening.”