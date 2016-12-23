Proud parents at Acton Nativity

More than 40 children between the ages of two and four took part in Acton Playgroup’s ‘magical’ Nativity on Friday.

The Nativity included lots of singing, with the children also signing in Makaton during their performance at All Saints Church in the village.

Acton Playgroup nativity ANL-161220-130439001

Around 140 parents, grandparents and other friends and family where there to watch the children perform the Christmas story, with the group’s lead practitioner Kim Schwenk describing it as magical.

There was also live music from the band of one of the parents, while the children went to the village hall after wards to celebrate with a party.

At the party Father Christmas paid a special visit the children.

Acton Playgroup nativity ANL-161220-130518001

Acton Playgroup nativity ANL-161220-130546001