‘Promoting rural business a priority’ says MP at forum

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has stressed the importance of rural business during a meeting with members of Lavenham Forum.

Mr Cartlidge was guest of honour at the Forum’s annual general meeting recently and talked to members about broadband, tourism and potential implications of Brexit.

Regis Crepy, chairman of Lavenham Forum, said the business organisation was delighted to host Mr Cartlidge and hear him praise the importance of Lavenham and the surrounding area to his constituency.

Mr Crepy said: “Lavenham Forum was set up to be a voice for all of its members as well as promote the businesses, events and attractions in the village to further increase visitor numbers.

“We were honoured to have Mr Cartlidge at our annual general meeting and I think all members went away feeling positive about what was discussed.”

Mr Cartlidge said: “It was a pleasure and an honour to be asked to speak to members of Lavenham Forum.

“Protecting and promoting rural businesses within my constituency is a priority for me and it was great to have a platform to inform the members of matters that concern them.”