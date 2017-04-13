Prolog asks for help in search for new home

One of the area’s biggest employers has pledged to stay in Sudbury despite news that its town centre office is to be redeveloped as flats.

Logistics company Prolog said that it is actively on the hunt for new premises to house its 100-strong contact centre operation in North Street.

Spokeswoman Rachel Atherton confirmed that the company is looking for suitable office space in the area for its call centre team, and would like anyone who is aware of offices that would be suitable to get into contact with her on 01787 370272.

Around 100 staff are currently based at Sulby House but last month developer, Caverswall Properties, submitted a planning application to Babergh District Council for a change of use of Sulby House from offices to 36 residential flats which has led to Prolog searching for new offices.

The planning application’s decision is still pending.

Prolog confirmed plans for Sulby House did not necessarily mean its contact centre staff would have to relocate from the town.

The company said it would keep its current operation but would look for modern offices, preferably still in Sudbury, but within a of 15-mile radius of Sulby House.

Last year the firm said it may have to look to move its warehouse operation as its current site in Church Field Road, Chilton, was beyond economical repair and the lease is ending this year.

It followed news that plans for its £50million warehouse development in Chilton - and moves to create up to 450 new jobs - were being dropped resulting in its warehouse operations being relocated.

Opponents to the plans said the warehouses would have an adverse impact on heritage assets in Chilton including Lady Hart’s Grade II-listed Chilton Hall and its Grade I-listed walled garden, as well as the village’s Grade II-listed church.

There were also concerns around conditions that could have allowed Prolog to sell on the site.