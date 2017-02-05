Prince, princesses and queen needed for Sudbury Carnival

Applications are now open to join the Carnival Queen’s Court at this year’s Sudbury Carnival.

This includes the carnival queen and her princesses.

For the first time there is also a prince competition following considerable interest last year.

Application forms for this event can be obtained from the Sudbury Town Hall or by contacting Sue Creamer on 07951 722469 or by emailing at suecreamer1@aol.com.

Interested participants will need to be at the Snooker Club in North Street on May 13 from 7pm and also be available on the day of the Carnival on August 20.