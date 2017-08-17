PREVIEW: Sudbury set for big annual town carnival this Sunday

Carnival fever is set to take over Sudbury on Sunday for one of the town’s main annual events, with organisers hoping to make a memorable day for all visitors.

More than 30 local groups and organisations will join up for the carnival procession around the town, setting off from Sudbury Railway Station at 12.30pm and finishing at Belle Vue Park, where the carnival itself takes place.

From there, a busy schedule of entertainment, live music and family activities is lined up to run throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Tracy Condell, Sudbury Carnival queen’s court co-ordinator, said: “A lot of hard work has been going on this year from the queen’s court and the carnival committee to make this a special carnival for Sudbury, surrounding areas and visitors to our town.

“We have many people coming to visit Sudbury for their first time, so this will be a brilliant opportunity to show our lovely town to our visitors.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved this year for the carnival and hope that people will support us by coming along to the carnival and enjoying all the fun planned for Belle Vue Park.”

This year’s event, which follows the theme of ‘Music through the Ages’, is being dedicated to Freddy Lay, a long-time carnival supporter who recently died.

In addition to a large number of stalls, the carnival will have performers in the arena across the day, such as Ben Smith, Robbie Gladwell, James Burrage and Route 66, while there will also be a birds-of-prey demonstration by Lavenham Falconry.

The queen’s court will also be in attendance, joined by courts from around the country, including Dover, Corby, Hornsey, Pitsea and Basildon, and a queen’s tea will be hosted at St Peter’s Church, where they will be joined by Sudbury mayor Sarah Page.

In the lead-up to this year’s carnival, shops around Sudbury have been taking part in a shop window competition, decorating their store in celebration of the event.

Programmes for the day and raffle tickets for the grand draw will be available today from the Sudbury Carnival stall in the town centre.