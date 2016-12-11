Powerful praise for dedicated entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs behind a trio of small businesses in Suffolk have received the highest praise for their hard work and dedication.

The three were among the nation’s top 100 small businesses invited to 10 Downing Street for a celebration.

They were Justine Paul, owner of Suffolk Market Events, of Sudbury, Jason Hawkins Row, of Aponic, of Sudbury, and Paula Partridge, of Anglia Indoor Karting, Ipswich.

The reception was a chance to meet the rest of the Small Biz 100 and to be introduced to the small business minister, Margot James.

Afterwards, Justine said: “When you work on your own you don’t very often get a pat on the back. So it is nice to be told we are doing a great job.”

The invitation has capped an eventful year for Justine, who currently runs monthly farmers’ markets in Lavenham, Sudbury and Nayland.

She is also launching the new Bury St Edmunds famers’ market on December 11 and will be organising next year’s Taste of Sudbury food festival on June 11.

She said: “It was great to see three businesses representing Suffolk at this event.

“It has been wonderful to meet so many other inspiring entrepreneurs and to end such an exciting year on such a high.”

The reception was held to mark the fourth anniversary of Small Business Saturday.