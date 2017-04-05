Pothole road repairs are a ‘pathetic effort’

A district councillor has labelled pothhole repairs carried out in his village as a ‘pathetic effort’ by the county council.

John Nunn, a district councillor for Long Melford and Alpheton, said he had been complaining about the state of the roads in Long Melford for a year.

Repairs to Hall Street, Long Melford. Picture sent in by Cllr John Nunn who is not happy with the work.

He has been particularly concerned about what he described as ‘the horrendous mess’ in the roadside brick and set edging in Hall Street, from the pharmacy to Ringers Yard, which needed to be repaired.

He said: “Last week, after much time spent complaining to the council, sending numerous emails and eventually having to resort to reporting the potholes online, I saw a lorry with tarmac and half-a-dozen workmen on the road,” he said.

“At last, I thought, they are doing something about it. But when I inspected the site, I was totally shocked.

“Far from removing the brick sets, by cutting out the area to replace it properly, all they have done is thrown down a few shovels full of tarmac in one spot and left the rest. End of job.”

In an email sent to Suffolk County Council’s highways chiefs to complain, Mr Nunn sent photos of the work, which he said showed “their pathetic effort”.

Mr Nunn added: “This is totally unacceptable. I thought that, after more than a year of reporting this to the county council, that they had arrived to do the job.

“I have had enough and I am happy to meet them at this location to show them the contractors’ total inability to deliver what is required by the people of Long Melford.”

Suffolk County Councillor Richard Kemp backed Mr Nun’s criticism, as did Long Melford resident Jeanette Carter who said: “We were commenting only yesterday on the dreadful state of Hall Street as we drove along it.

“It’s abysmal and, in one place at least, is actually a public hazard.

“Two quite large, brick-shaped lumps have been dislodged from the pavement area on the edge of the road in the vicinity of The Hunter Gallery.

“People could so easily trip over them.”

Potholes were in the national news this week when it was revealed that one in six roads nationally may need to be replaced in the next five years.

In a survey, it was reported that local authorities need more than £12 billion to bring the road network up to scratch. Cash-strapped councils are millions short of what was required to keep the network in “reasonable order” it reported.

A county council spokesman said: “It is regrettable to see that these repairs in Long Melford are failing.

“The repairs have been undertaken as a temporary measure to make the area safe while a more long-term maintenance scheme is ordered. It has been requested that these failed repairs are completed again.

“It could take up to 14 weeks for the more permanent maintenance order to be carried out, but we will work to get it completed as soon as we can.”