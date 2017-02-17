Potential Corrie witness identified but police renew appeal for two more

Another potential witness has been traced in the investigation into the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague.

Police have identified the cyclist shown in recently released CCTV images but are renewing appeals for any information to locate the two remaining individuals seen on foot in the area of Bury St Edmunds where Corrie was last seen on September 24 who have not yet been positively identified.

The man in CCTV image 26 is still being sought by police

They are an older man in a blue anorak and a person seen walking through the Brentgovel Street’s ‘horseshoe’ area at about 5.15am to 5.20am that Saturday.

Both are potential witnesses who could have information that may assist and detectives continue to ask them or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

Officers have also been in touch with Corrie’s family today to update them with regards to progress on preparatory work ahead of the landfill site search.

The site, at Milton in Cambridgeshire, must be made safe and accessible before the search work can begin. This work has started but 8,000 tonnes of bulk material has to be removed to allow safe access to where the search needs to take place.

Police say 8,000 tonnes of refuse must be moved to gain access to the part of the Milton landfill site they want to search. Picture: Keith Heppell

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “The work to trace Corrie remains a priority and we are continuing to progress our investigation as the work around the site search is being planned.

“It was initially hoped that the search could start next week, but the logistics of building access routes and ensuring the area is safely accessible for those who will be carrying out the work mean further preparatory activity will need to be done.

“This is a considerable task and we need to ensure everything is in place before officers begin the process of going through the waste in the landfill. ”

Police have also been reviewing data that has now been provided by a private company employed by Corrie’s family, funded by a crowdfunding appeal, to see if this can provide any further information to assist the investigation.

Corrie McKeague

Anyone with information on Corrie’s disappearance or the potential witnesses should call the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively you can call 101 and ask to speak to the team.